$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in O-I Glass by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in O-I Glass by 28.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 34.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,651,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 420,963 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OI opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

