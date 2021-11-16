$1.62 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.86. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $10.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

FBC opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

