$1.63 EPS Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.66. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

GMS opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 and sold 37,383 shares worth $1,845,116. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

