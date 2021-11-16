$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $661.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 79,618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 535.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 209,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,801,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 144.7% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 79,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

