$10.52 EPS Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce $10.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.90 and the highest is $11.13. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $5.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $34.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.28 to $34.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $52.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.35 to $52.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share.

TPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,295.13 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $557.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,258.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,419.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

