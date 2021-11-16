10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $2,803,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $2,674,100.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total transaction of $2,966,330.00.

TXG traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.58. The company had a trading volume of 429,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,629. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.42.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 808.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

