$12.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report sales of $12.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $11.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $52.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.59 billion to $52.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $54.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.66 billion to $55.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.