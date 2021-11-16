$121.70 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce $121.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.40 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $95.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $425.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $476.30 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $477.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,074,000 after acquiring an additional 63,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.29%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

