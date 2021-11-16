$121.94 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post sales of $121.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.29 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $482.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $484.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $528.55 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $548.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $537.76 million, a PE ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 1,313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

