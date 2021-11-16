$134.91 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report sales of $134.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.50 million to $136.20 million. Progress Software posted sales of $129.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $536.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.68 million to $549.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $569.84 million, with estimates ranging from $550.70 million to $588.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

