$18.41 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post sales of $18.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.90 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $67.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $71.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $103.03 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 237,747 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 100,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $339.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.30. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

