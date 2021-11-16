$18.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce $18.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.20 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $74.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $77.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $73.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $77.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 980.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 63,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.