1Million Token Price Down 69.1% Over Last Week (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, 1Million Token has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar. One 1Million Token coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1Million Token has a total market cap of $220,022.81 and $67.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005288 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000163 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token Coin Profile

1Million Token is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins and its circulating supply is 989,141 coins. 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1Million Token’s official website is 1milliontoken.org

1Million Token Coin Trading

