-$2.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.89). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.74) to ($8.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($9.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.62) to ($8.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.84. 474,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,536. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $171.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

