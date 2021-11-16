$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $2.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

