$20.13 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce $20.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $77.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.81.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,600. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

