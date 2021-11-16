2,176,056 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,176,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,298,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Endeavor Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 26.43.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.12 by 0.21. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

