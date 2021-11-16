24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Shares of 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) rose 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 204,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,880% from the average daily volume of 10,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

About 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF)

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to small and medium-sized companies and accounting firms in Europe. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time accounting, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

