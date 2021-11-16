$270.31 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to announce sales of $270.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.74 million and the lowest is $253.25 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $961.46 million to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Stevanato Group stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $843,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $393,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $1,761,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $32,099,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $8,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

