29,326 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $2,645,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 105.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.10.

NYSE:SI opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.43. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $32,928,214. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

