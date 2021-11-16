$298.38 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce $298.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.40 million and the highest is $308.50 million. Insulet reported sales of $246.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Insulet by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Insulet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $316.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.82. Insulet has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -702.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

