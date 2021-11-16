$3.18 EPS Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the highest is $3.22. Adobe posted earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $14.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $659.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $628.34 and a 200 day moving average of $593.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

