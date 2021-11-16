$3.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce $3.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $13.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 63.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,821,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 705,798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Amcor by 33.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amcor by 55.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,097 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

