3,026 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,026 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

COST opened at $518.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $229.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $523.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.27 and its 200-day moving average is $430.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

