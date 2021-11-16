$325.61 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post $325.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.21 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.