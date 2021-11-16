$325.61 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post $325.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.21 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

