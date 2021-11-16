$380.56 Million in Sales Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce sales of $380.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $381.11 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $400.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Jersey Resources.

Several analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NJR stock opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.31%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

