$4.94 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post sales of $4.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $11.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $17.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,589 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,735 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $99.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

