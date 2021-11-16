$42.18 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report sales of $42.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $42.26 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $144.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.76 million to $145.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $185.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.03 million to $187.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

NSTG opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $475,553.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,114 shares of company stock worth $2,748,550. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

