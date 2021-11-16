4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Market Cap Tops $1.62 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $102,038.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00225087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005798 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

