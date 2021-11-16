$503.38 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to post $503.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.00 million and the lowest is $479.36 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $485.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SJI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

