$58.87 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report sales of $58.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.90 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $220.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Terreno Realty by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 45,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 193,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,818,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNO opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

