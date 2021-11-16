5,972 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $342.08 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,190,514 shares of company stock worth $767,977,606. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

