$60.33 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce $60.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Aterian reported sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $244.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aterian.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc purchased 1,468,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $230.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.73.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

