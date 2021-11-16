6,173 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,173 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 794,864 shares of company stock worth $220,209,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.12.

CRM stock opened at $306.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.81 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

