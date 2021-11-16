$63.08 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce $63.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $56.44 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $29.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,854.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 528,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 297,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 224,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.45 million, a P/E ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

