68,119 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 139,733.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 85.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 203,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 93,581 shares during the period.

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

