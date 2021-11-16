$69.48 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce $69.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.20 million and the lowest is $68.43 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $68.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $275.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $279.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $284.98 million, with estimates ranging from $279.85 million to $290.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

