$774.22 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce $774.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $775.15 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $806.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after buying an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,372,000 after purchasing an additional 327,834 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

