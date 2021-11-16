$8.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report sales of $8.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.29 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $5.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $42.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $75.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.13 million, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 45,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $453,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.