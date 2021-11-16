$8.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report sales of $8.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.29 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $5.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $42.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $75.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.13 million, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 45,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $453,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

