$801.25 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to report sales of $801.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $821.60 million and the lowest is $787.16 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $496.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Franchise Group by 82.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 74,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franchise Group by 93.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $3,820,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franchise Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franchise Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

FRG opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

