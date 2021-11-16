8PAY 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.21 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded up 67% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00067854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00071008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,051.85 or 0.99651623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.69 or 0.06982354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

