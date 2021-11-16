8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 38% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $997,137.43 and $12,468.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 38% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001776 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1,916.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

