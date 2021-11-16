9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 157.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMTR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $103,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $162,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.