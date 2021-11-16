90,158 Shares in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.87% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,554,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 746.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PYZ opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

