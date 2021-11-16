AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.33 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

