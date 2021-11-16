Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ANF opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $48.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

