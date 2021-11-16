ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AAVMY opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.30 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.