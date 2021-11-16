ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AAVMY opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.30 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.