Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells $65,984.70 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $65,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ACEL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 119,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
