Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells $65,984.70 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $65,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACEL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 119,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $143,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

