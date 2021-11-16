Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACN opened at $368.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $238.69 and a fifty-two week high of $372.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

