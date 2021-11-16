AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. AceD has a market capitalization of $64,879.41 and $2,437.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

